Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 25,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $322,587.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 20,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $255,141.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,959,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 32,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 194,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.72. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

