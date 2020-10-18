Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Up 66.3% in September

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, CFO John P. Zimmer bought 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $37,452.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,602.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Duvall bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 261,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,279.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,124 shares of company stock valued at $186,445.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Core Molding Technologies stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned 12.87% of Core Molding Technologies worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $10.82.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.