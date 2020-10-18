Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) a €104.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.70 ($100.82) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €89.21 ($104.96).

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €91.45 ($107.59) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €96.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €84.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. Gerresheimer AG has a 12-month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 12-month high of €101.10 ($118.94). The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.50.

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Analyst Recommendations for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.