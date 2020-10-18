Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CS. UBS Group lowered Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group to an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of CS opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.40. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 50,995 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 439,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

