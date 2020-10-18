Critical Contrast: Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) & Enviro Technologie (NASDAQ:EVTND)

Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) and Enviro Technologie (OTCMKTS:EVTND) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taronis Technologies and Enviro Technologie’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taronis Technologies $9.71 million 0.54 -$15.04 million N/A N/A Enviro Technologie $2.82 million 0.17 $590,000.00 N/A N/A

Enviro Technologie has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taronis Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Taronis Technologies has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologie has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Taronis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Taronis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Enviro Technologie shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taronis Technologies and Enviro Technologie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taronis Technologies -129.20% -78.94% -59.49% Enviro Technologie 19.22% -179.91% 33.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Taronis Technologies and Enviro Technologie, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taronis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Enviro Technologie 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Taronis Technologies beats Enviro Technologie on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taronis Technologies Company Profile

Taronis Technologies, Inc., a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow System for MagneGas production, or water decontamination and sterilization. In addition, the company sells and licenses its proprietary plasma arc technology for gasification and the processing of liquid waste. It distributes and sells MagneGas fuel, and other gases and welding supplies through retail locations. The company was formerly known as MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Taronis Technologies, Inc. in January 2019. Taronis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Enviro Technologie Company Profile

Enviro Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

