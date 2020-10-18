Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $68.90

Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (LON:CSSG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.90 and traded as low as $65.00. Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 1,739 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 million and a PE ratio of 11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

About Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG)

Croma Security Solutions Group PLC provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, Croma Locksmiths, and Croma Biometrics. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; identity management and access control solutions; and locksmith keys, locks, and safes.

