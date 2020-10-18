Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00003850 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $808,523.82 and $1.80 million worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Village Accelerator alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $559.11 or 0.04893911 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031451 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001881 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,838,066 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Village Accelerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Village Accelerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.