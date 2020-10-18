CubeSmart Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for CubeSmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

CUBE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $35.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

In other news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 840,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,160,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

