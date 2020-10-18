Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.70

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.70 and traded as low as $2.14. Cypress Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 26,010 shares traded.

CELP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 75.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Cypress Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Cypress Energy Partners worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

