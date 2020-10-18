Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 875,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,237,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 206.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,641,000 after buying an additional 436,143 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 95.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 160.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $35,186,808.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at $55,394,674.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $542,538.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $227.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $229.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.