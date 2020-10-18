Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Danaos in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ FY2021 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaos from $4.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

DAC stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Danaos has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.46 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.39%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Danaos stock. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Danaos worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

