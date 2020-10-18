Darwin Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $75.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

