Darwin Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 236,144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 89,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,271.38 on Friday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $1,283.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,099.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $928.77.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. 140166 upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,190.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,085.31.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

