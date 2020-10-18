Darwin Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 27.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,269 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.01. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

