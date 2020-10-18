Darwin Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,549 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 165.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $75.40 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.38.

