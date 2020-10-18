Darwin Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,024 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,108.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $31.39.

