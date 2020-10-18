Darwin Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,133 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.