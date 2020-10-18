Darwin Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Darwin Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the quarter. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYLD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $297,000.

Shares of BYLD stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56.

