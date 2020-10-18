Darwin Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,426 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 876.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 193,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after buying an additional 173,921 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 577,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,698,000 after acquiring an additional 57,410 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 174,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,905,000 after acquiring an additional 45,468 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 246,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after acquiring an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,713,000.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $152.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.85. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

