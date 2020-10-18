Darwin Advisors LLC Has $518,000 Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 48.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,745 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,264,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,107 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,780,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 348,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,767,000 after acquiring an additional 81,550 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 341,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 330,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter.

FBND opened at $54.83 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04.

