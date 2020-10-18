Darwin Advisors LLC Has $6.17 Million Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Darwin Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 323.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

HYG stock opened at $84.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.32. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

