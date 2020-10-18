Darwin Advisors LLC Has $6.20 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,537,000 after buying an additional 261,550 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,333,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP opened at $61.57 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.