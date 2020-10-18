Darwin Advisors LLC Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Darwin Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,765 shares during the period. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF comprises 1.5% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.93% of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOK opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $38.00.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

