Darwin Advisors LLC Has $820,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 32.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.14.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPS opened at $174.44 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $177.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.