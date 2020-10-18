Darwin Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Darwin Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 579.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 0.9% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,290 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 66.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,228 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,032,000 after acquiring an additional 712,830 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 115.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,325,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,982,000 after acquiring an additional 708,821 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $179,432.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,455.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

