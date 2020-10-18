Darwin Advisors LLC Invests $3.07 Million in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVNA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVNA opened at $221.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $242.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 2.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,173.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 646,000 shares of company stock valued at $132,061,490 in the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

