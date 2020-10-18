Darwin Advisors LLC Invests $4.04 Million in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000. O'Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 0.9% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 12.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total value of $117,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total value of $6,975,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,238,785 over the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $467.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $462.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.34. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.47.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

