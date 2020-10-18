Darwin Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 784,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,816,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,919,000 after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $155.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.52. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Water Works news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.23.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

