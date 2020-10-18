Darwin Advisors LLC Makes New $7.02 Million Investment in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,000. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.5% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $204.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $239.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

