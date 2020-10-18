Darwin Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,929 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.10.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,470 shares of company stock valued at $34,289,308. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $502.82 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $241.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

