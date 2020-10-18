Darwin Advisors LLC Purchases 56,794 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Darwin Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 521.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,794 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC owned about 2.55% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 31,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000.

NYSEARCA:ACWF opened at $30.89 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17.

