Darwin Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Darwin Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 2.2% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $530.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.80 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The firm has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.80.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total value of $21,395,954.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,954.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,544 shares of company stock valued at $97,503,985 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

