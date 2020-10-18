Darwin Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 471.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 0.9% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,055.6% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR opened at $227.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $229.45. The firm has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $1,166,415.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

