Darwin Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Darwin Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 374.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,886 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 5.1% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ stock opened at $288.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $303.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.70 and its 200-day moving average is $249.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

