Darwin Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,687 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,150,000 after purchasing an additional 259,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,505,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Clorox by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,035,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Clorox by 530.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after purchasing an additional 800,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clorox by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,933 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX opened at $214.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.76. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.31 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

