Darwin Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

VOO stock opened at $318.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

