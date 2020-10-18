Darwin Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Darwin Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,519 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 346,979 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,444,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $859,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,025,000.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

FQAL opened at $40.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.87. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $41.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.