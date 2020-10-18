Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 349 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Darwin Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

KR opened at $34.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.35. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,131. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

