Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 40,259 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Darwin Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,259 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Truefg LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.