Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 45,746 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,746 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 53,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $134.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.39. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

