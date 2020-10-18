Darwin Advisors LLC Takes $2.82 Million Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,424 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $326.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.36 and a beta of 1.60. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $341.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.06.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total value of $922,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,443 shares of company stock worth $44,890,780 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.04.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

