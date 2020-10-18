Darwin Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,117,000 after acquiring an additional 115,028 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.09.

NYSE:BABA opened at $307.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.24. The firm has a market cap of $831.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $168.12 and a 52-week high of $310.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

