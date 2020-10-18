Darwin Advisors LLC Trims Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,638 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD stock opened at $83.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,705,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $11,871,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,004,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,635 shares of company stock worth $37,229,036 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

