Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.85

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $9.85. Davide Campari-Milano shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 3,900 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

