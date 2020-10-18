Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) Short Interest Up 76.4% in September

Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF during the second quarter worth $598,000.

Davis Select Financial ETF stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82.

