Dawn Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $6.86 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001323 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $347,040.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00269686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00094211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00035629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.01399212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00153783 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,374,429 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

