DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DCC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DCC from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut DCC from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays cut DCC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DCC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.

Get DCC alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DCCPF opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.85. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.