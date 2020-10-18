Dent (DENT) Market Capitalization Reaches $18.39 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Liquid. Dent has a total market cap of $18.39 million and approximately $331,548.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dent has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00269622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00094162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00035582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.72 or 0.01399143 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00153725 BTC.

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,603,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, WazirX, Lykke Exchange, Binance, FCoin, OKEx, Fatbtc, Bitbns, Allbit, Liquid, CoinBene, Cobinhood, IDEX, Radar Relay, Coinrail, Kucoin, HitBTC, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

