Desjardins Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

NYSE:MFC opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.28. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 2,948.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

