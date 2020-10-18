Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Major Shareholder Mark A. Graber Purchases 26,670 Shares

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) major shareholder Mark A. Graber acquired 26,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $15,735.30. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Destiny Media Technologies stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.16.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. The company offers Play MPE, a cloud-based enterprise software as a service product that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, listen to, download, and consume promotional content and musical assets.

